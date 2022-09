The church has said that people are welcome to leave flowers there before they are moved to the Garden of Remembrance.

Meanwhile, visitors to St Mary’s can also light a candle and sign a book of condolences on an altar in the church chapel.

Children’s drawings are being displayed next to the altar.

People are being invited to leave floral tributes in remembrance of the Queen at St Mary's Church in Horsham

Some poignant messages are being left with floral tributes in Horsham in remembrance of the Queen