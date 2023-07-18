A Horsham teenager was among winners who made history at a worldwide dog agility championship.

15-year-old Yvie Thompson and Border Collie Epic appeared as part of Young Kennel Club (YKC) Agility Team GB which won five gold medals, as well as an additional five silver and two bronze.

This year’s Junior Open Agility World Championship saw the team make history as it secured its highest success to date.

The championships were hosted in the UK for the first time this year, and saw 363 dogs and their handlers from all over the world compete.

Yvie (Second from right) with the YKC team. Photo: Simon Peachey and The Kennel Club

This was the seventh time a junior team from Great Britain made up of Young Kennel Club (YKC) members competed at the Championships.

Agility Team GB manager, Greg Derrett, said of the team’s achievement: “This has been a fantastic year for the team and I am exceptionally proud of our handlers.

"To bring home 12 medals from the World Championships, including five gold, is a real testament to how hard they have all worked and how dedicated they have been, and it feels extra special to have done so while competing on home turf.

“There’s no doubt that the future for all of our team members is exceptionally bright and I am excited to see what they can achieve.”

Parents of young dog lovers (aged between six to 24) who may be interested in becoming a member of the Young Kennel Club can find out more at: ykc.org.uk.