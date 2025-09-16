Horsham girls football team wins support from entrepreneurial businesswoman

A Horsham girls football team has won support from the founder of a celebrity public relations company.

Belle PR is sponosoring Broadbridge Heath girls u13 football team for the season ahead.

The company – a highly regarded London-based lifestyle agency – was founded in 2014 by West Sussex entrepreneur Charlotte Tobin. And, said Charlotte, she wanted to sponsor the team ‘to give back to her home town/community.’

“It is a proud moment for me to give back in a small way to girls where I am from,” she said. “Football – and sport – mean so much to these communities and they need funding, and volunteers, to exist.”