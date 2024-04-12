Horsham Horticultural Society Spring Show April 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The recent weather had not been kind to us but we still had a reasonable number of daffodils. We had a good number of our members enter the classes and there were a lot of visitors in the afternoon. In addition to viewing the exhibits, our visitors were able to enjoy tea and cakes, a grand raffle, as well as plants, fruit and preserves for sale.

The Domestic classes also attracted a good number of entries; most popular were the chocolate éclairs. There were six categories in the photo competition with several entries in each section. The Reg Smith cup for the most points in the photos was won by Julia Stevenson.

This year,s cup winners are:

Cup Winners 2024 Spring Show

Stanley cup best exhibit in daffodils – Paul Dalby. Irene Crackston cup best exhibit pot or bowl of bulbs – Paul Dalby. Spring floral cup for yellow primulas – Carolyn Smith . Secretarys cup for petite arrangement – Carolyn Smith. Woods Mill cup for three sprays of shrub – Sue Hammond. Domestic Trophy for most points in Domestic classes – Helen Hinvest. Butchers Trophy best exhibit handicrafts – Julia Stevenson. The Weald cup for the most points in the whole show was won by Julia Stevenson.