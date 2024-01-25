BREAKING

Horsham hospital hydrotherapy pool to reopen after refurbishment

A hydrotherapy pool at Horsham Hospital which was shut during Covid is getting set to reopen.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Jan 2024, 17:22 GMT
The pool was closed after it was discovered that major refurbishment work was needed – but now the go ahead has been given for the works to be carried out.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin said that many residents had previously benefitted from the hospital pool. “I know hydrotherapy can help with a number of different health conditions,” he said.

"I was very disappointed when the decision was taken to shut the pool and remove this vital service from local residents.”

A hydrotherapy pool at Horsham which has been shut since Covid is to reopen after refurbishment

But, he said, he had followed the matter up with hospital bosses and that a budget had now been put in place to carry out the refurbishment and that the work would be tendered later this year.

“Frustratingly, it will be some time before the pool is back open for patients’ use but I do welcome this progress,” he said.

“While we would all want to see a full scale new local hospital, in the meantime the more services and appointments offered at Horsham Hospital means less travel time and inconvenience for patients.”

