The pool was closed after it was discovered that major refurbishment work was needed – but now the go ahead has been given for the works to be carried out.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin said that many residents had previously benefitted from the hospital pool. “I know hydrotherapy can help with a number of different health conditions,” he said.

"I was very disappointed when the decision was taken to shut the pool and remove this vital service from local residents.”

But, he said, he had followed the matter up with hospital bosses and that a budget had now been put in place to carry out the refurbishment and that the work would be tendered later this year.

“Frustratingly, it will be some time before the pool is back open for patients’ use but I do welcome this progress,” he said.