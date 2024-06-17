Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Horsham lollipop lady has won royal recognition after spending more than 50 years helping children to cross the road safely.

Ninety-year-old Mary Nye has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours.“This is truly fabulous news,” she said. “I love being there for the children and the community. I have accepted the honour not just for myself, but on behalf of all the School Crossing Patrols in West Sussex who care so much about the schoolchildren that they are willing to go out in all weathers to see them safely across the road.

"I know some of my colleagues have given 20, 30 and 40 years’ service, so this is for them, too, and will hopefully inspire people who have just started in their roles as School Crossing Patrols, or want to join us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary was nominated for the honour by her line manager Sonia Barber. “I nominated Mary because of her unwavering dedication to the safety of children travelling to and from school,” she said.

Lollipop lady Mary Nye has been honoured by King Charles

“Her vigilant presence ensures that every child crosses safely, and she is always attentive: waiting for those who have been delayed and haven't yet crossed the road demonstrates a deep sense of responsibility and care.

“Mary's commitment to this important role spans more than 50 years, and she continues to serve the community with the same dedication into her 90s.

"Her extraordinary devotion to the well-being of the community is truly commendable. It is an honour to recognise Mary for her exceptional contribution and to celebrate her remarkable journey of service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary spent the first part of her service crossing children from Greenway Junior School and Trafalgar Community Infant School before moving to Holbrook Primary School.

West Sussex County Council cabinet member for highways and transport Joy Dennis said: “I had the privilege of meeting Mary last summer when I visited Holbrook Primary School in Horsham to celebrate her extraordinary 50 years’ service. I was immediately struck by Mary’s enthusiasm for the role and her dedication to the children and families she sees safely across the road during term time. Our School Crossing Patrols perform a vital role in our communities and my thanks go to them all.”

Holbrook Primary School headteacher Ian Holmes said: “Since the Holbrook school opened in 1992, Mary has been helping children safely cross North Heath road. In fact, she has done her duty in all sorts of weather and conditions for West Sussex County Council since 1973.

"She is a lovely lady, friendly and always has a smile on her face. Generations of children, parents and school staff are thankful to Mary for her amazing service and we have got families here with three generations who have been helped by Mary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Few people can say that they have served their local community for over 50 years and made such a valuable contribution to keeping children and families safe.”