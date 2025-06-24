Horsham man once thought to have six weeks to live celebrates 102nd birthday

Jack Dark – the last surviving member of World War II’s RAF ‘Pathfinder’ crews – celebrates his birthday on August 11.

And it’s even more of a mammoth milestone for Jack who, when he served as a Pathfinder, had a life expectancy of just six weeks.

He had an early birthday celebration on Sunday (June 22) when he was guest-of-honour at Nuthurst Cricket Club.

Jack, who has lived in the Horsham area all his life and lived in Gagglewood, Mannings Heath, for many years, joined Nuthurst Cricket Club in 1960 playing regularly until 1968 and then periodically until 1971. Club spokesman Edlin White said: “Jack spoke with many of the Nuthurst Cricket Club team at tea telling us of his part as a radio operator and navigator flying Lancaster bombers.

"As a ‘Pathfinder’ it was their job to fly alone, ahead of the main Squadron to a) draw flak away from the main Lancaster group and b) to drop flares over the targets to give the main bombing party and bomb aimers a clearer target. “It was a real pleasure to be able to honour this very humble and gentle man and Nuthurst CC look forward to seeing Jack back at the pavilion on Mannings Heath common on Sunday July 20.”

1 . Jack Dark Jack Dark, the last surviving member of World War II’s RAF ‘Pathfinder’ crews, celewbrates his 102nd birthday Photo: Contributed

2 . Jack Dark Jack with the Nuthurst Cricket Club team with captain Raggy Singh on his right Edlin White on his left Photo: Contributed

3 . Jack Dark A special cake was made to celebrate Jack's 102nd birthday Photo: Contributed

4 . Jack Dark Jack enjoyed chatting to Nuthurst Cricket Club members about his time with World War II's RAF Pathfinder crews Photo: Contributed