Horsham marathon runner helps save injured and homeless dogs

Alex Stapleton completed the 26.2 mile run in the 55-59 age category in an impressive 4:26:13 while raising funds for K9 Rescue International.

He was inspired to fundraise for the charity by his sister Gail who recently adopted a dog through it. K9 Rescue International founder Michelle Jones said: "When Alex found out we were looking for a runner, he stepped up without hesitation. He’s a keen animal lover and was keen to make a difference for those caught in crises beyond their control.”

Alex trained hard for the event – London’s 45th Marathon – saying just two weeks before the race: “Training is almost done, a couple of minor injuries, but I’ll be on the start line whatever happens!”

In late March, as part of his training, he completed the Cranleigh 21-mile race in 2:55:32 – his longest training run.

And despite tough heat conditions during the marathon itself Alex was proud to cross the finish line and said: “Pleased to have got through it and picked up the 45 year anniversary medal!”

K9 Rescue International is a UK charity working across Eastern Europe, especially in Ukraine and Macedonia. It provides daily feeding programs for street animals, lifesaving emergency veterinary care for injured and abandoned animals, and spay/neuter campaigns to prevent the cycle of suffering before it begins. It also finds loving homes for rescue dogs in the UK.

Alex set himself a personal marathon fundraising goal of £1,500 and came heartbreakingly close. He’s currently just £250 short and still hoping to reach that milestone. Anyone who would like to support his efforts can donate by logging onto: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/alex-stapleton

1 . Marathon fundraiser Alex Stapleton crosses Tower Bridge during this year's London Marathon Photo: Sportograf

2 . Marathon fundraiser Alex passes Buckingham Palace during the London Marathon 2025 - held on one of the hottest days of the year Photo: Sportograf

3 . Marathon fundraiser Alex with his London Marathon 2025 medal Photo: Contributed