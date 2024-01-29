In the evening the Council joined with the Royal British Legion to light a candle at Horsham’s War Memorial in the Carfax.
Each year iconic buildings and landmarks are illuminated during the powerful moment of commemoration and solidarity, remembering those who were murdered for who they were and to stand against prejudice and hatred today.
Horsham District Council marked Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 by lowering flags to half-mast and Horsham’s Capitol Theatre building was lit up in purple. Photo: Horsham District Council
