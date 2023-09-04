Horsham marks Merchant Navy Day

Merchant Navy Day was marked in Horsham yesterday (Sunday) with a wreath laying and the flying of the Merchant Navy flag.

Horsham District Council vice chairman Nigel Emery laid the wreath at the Carfax war memorial and the Red Ensign, the official Merchant Navy flag, was flown from Park House for the event.

The Red Ensign campaign raises awareness of our island nation’s dependence on Merchant Navy seafarers – past, present and future.

Merchant Navy Day also recognises the many sacrifices of Britain’s Merchant Navy in both World Wars, and appreciates the UK’s modern day seafarers who are responsible for transporting most of our everyday items, such as food and fuel.

Merchant Navy Day became an official Day of Remembrance on September 3 2000 and the Red Ensign is flown across the UK on this day.

