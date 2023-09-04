BREAKING
Horsham District Council vice-chairman Nigel Emery with representatives from the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion

Horsham marks Merchant Navy Day

Merchant Navy Day was marked in Horsham yesterday (Sunday) with a wreath laying and the flying of the Merchant Navy flag.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST

Horsham District Council vice chairman Nigel Emery laid the wreath at the Carfax war memorial and the Red Ensign, the official Merchant Navy flag, was flown from Park House for the event.

The Red Ensign campaign raises awareness of our island nation’s dependence on Merchant Navy seafarers – past, present and future.

Merchant Navy Day also recognises the many sacrifices of Britain’s Merchant Navy in both World Wars, and appreciates the UK’s modern day seafarers who are responsible for transporting most of our everyday items, such as food and fuel.

Merchant Navy Day became an official Day of Remembrance on September 3 2000 and the Red Ensign is flown across the UK on this day.

A wreath was laid in Horsham's Carfax to mark Merchant Navy Day

1. Merchant Navy Day

A wreath was laid in Horsham's Carfax to mark Merchant Navy Day Photo: Contributed

Wreath-laying at the war memorial in Horsham's Carfax

2. Merchant Navy Day

Wreath-laying at the war memorial in Horsham's Carfax Photo: Contributed

Wreaths at the Carfax

3. Merchant Navy Day

Wreaths at the Carfax Photo: Contributed

The Red Ensign flying at Park House, Horsham

4. Merchant Navy Day

The Red Ensign flying at Park House, Horsham Photo: Contributed

Related topics:Horsham District CouncilBritain