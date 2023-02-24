Horsham District Council is marking the first-year anniversary of the start of the Ukrainian invasion by flying the Ukrainian national flag at the front of its Park House building in Horsham today Friday February 24.

The Capitol will also be lit up in blue and yellow in the evening to add to the commemorations.

The Council’s Chairman Cllr Kate Rowbottom and Rev’d Canon Lisa Barnett from St Mary’s Church in Horsham, with Rt Rev'd Ruth Bushyager, Bishop of Horsham lead a public Silent Vigil for peace at the War Memorial in the town’s Carfax at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also an open prayer gathering at 10.30am in St Mary’s Church in the Causeway, Horsham led by local clergy and a second service will follow at 7pm.

Silent Vigil for peace at the War Memorial in Horsham's Carfax

Russia’s full scale illegal invasion of the Ukraine began on February 24, 2022.

While Putin’s forces make quick gains and advanced close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine’s forces held strong and have started to win back territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silent Vigil for peace at the War Memorial in Horsham