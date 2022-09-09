Horsham marks proclamation of King Charles III

In line with official protocol the Proclamation to formalise his succession is then ‘cascaded’ throughout the UK.

The chairman of West Sussex County Council will read the official Proclamation on Sunday September 11 at 1pm at County Hall, Chichester.

The local Proclamation for the Horsham district will then take place at 3pm on Sunday (September 11) at the Carfax bandstand in Horsham.

Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom signs the book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II at the council offices in Parkside

The Proclamation will be made by Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom.

Commenting upon the death of the Queen Councillor Rowbottom said: “We have not just lost a monarch but the matriarch of our nation.

“The Queen has been an enduring presence of strength, stability, duty and dedication for so many years.

“We all owe her our profound gratitude.