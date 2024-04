Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp raises the St George's flag in Horsham town centre

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp raised the St George’s Day flag at the War Memorial in the Carfax.

The historic Carfax was also decorated with flags and an additional flag was raised at the council’s offices at Park House in the town's North Street.

