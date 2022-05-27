Horsham marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with special plaque

Horsham District Council commissioned the commemorative plaque as part of celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It will be placed in Horsham’s Carfax on Thursday (June 2).

The specially commissioned plaque is being created from York stone and crafted by local master craftsman Paul Binstead.

Councillor Christian Mitchell with master craftsman Paul Binstead

The council has worked in partnership with Horsham based memorial masons J. Gumbrill to develop the plaque which will be positioned near the steps of the Carfax bandstand.

Paul has worked for some 30 years as a stone craftsman and has worked on many prestigious royal, military and Government commissions nationwide throughout this time. He also renovated the Carfax War Memorial around 20 years ago.

He said: “It is a real honour to work on this Platinum Jubilee commission which will mark such a unique part of history for our district.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for Horsham Town Christian Mitchell said: “Paul’s beautiful craftsmanship with his passion and care in this wonderful piece of work are a fitting tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on behalf of our district.

"It was a real pleasure to meet Paul and thank him for his great work that will form part of the fabric of the Carfax and mark in perpetuity a truly historic Jubilee.”

J. Gumbrill is a Horsham based company which has been designing and making commemorative stones since 1905.