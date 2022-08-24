Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham marks Ukraine Independence Day to show support

Horsham is showing its solidarity with the people of the Ukraine by celebrating their Independence Day today (Wednesday, August 24).

By Megan O'Neill
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:22 pm

The Ukrainian flag is being flown from the Council’s Park House in Horsham and the Capitol theatre has been lit up in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian national flag.

This year marks 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six months since the country was invaded by Russia.

The Capitol theatre has been lit up in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian national flag
The Ukrainian flag is being flown from the Council’s Park House in Horsham
