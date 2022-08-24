Horsham marks Ukraine Independence Day to show support
Horsham is showing its solidarity with the people of the Ukraine by celebrating their Independence Day today (Wednesday, August 24).
The Ukrainian flag is being flown from the Council’s Park House in Horsham and the Capitol theatre has been lit up in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian national flag.
This year marks 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six months since the country was invaded by Russia.