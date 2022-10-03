Horsham men's group helps boost fundraising at village school

The men – members of Horsham Men’s Shed movement – have crafted a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ as a new attraction at fundraising events held by Castlewood Primary School in Southwater.

The project was launched by Castlewood Parent Teachers’ Association chairman Hayley Timpson who approached the Men’s Shed group for help.

“I was aware of the doom and financial gloom ahead of us but wanted to create a new attraction at the fundraising events we run to excite the kids and keep people happy and positive,” said Hayley.

Some of the members of Horsham's Men's Shed with the Wheel of Fortune they created for Castlewood Primary School in Southwater

“The Men’s Shed took on the challenge and created the most beautiful Wheel of Fortune.”

The team of talented men who took on the project were led by Kevin Gibbons.

