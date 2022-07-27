Horsham mobile foodbank receives £2k boost from business

Box Broadband, a Cranleigh-based broadband provider, has donated £2,000 to Horsham Matters’ mobile foodbank Hub on the Move, which supplies emergency food to eight rural and village locations within the district.

Paula Daly, Horsham Matters’ fundraising officer, said: “Financial contributions are crucial to keeping Horsham Matters’ services running, and in particular those of our mobile foodbank. Funds are used not just to buy food and toiletries when stocks are low but also to run the mobile foodbank vehicle.

“We are really grateful to Box Broadband for contributing £2,000 to support their local community in a way that will help so many people in crisis over the coming year and we look forward to working in partnership with them.”

Steve Garrood, Commercial Director for Box Broadband and Horsham Foodbank volunteer

During the pandemic, Horsham Foodbank saw demand for its services rocket, with requests for help rising from 2,900 in 2019-20 to 11,000 in 2020-21.

With the cost-of-living rapidly rising, the foodbank is seeing a huge increasing number of families asking for support, while the number of donations are decreasing.

In April 2022, more than 500 people were fed via the Horsham Foodbank, of which 265 were children.