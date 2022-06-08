The 90-minute sessions are being offered by volunteer group Horsham Scooter Safety to show users how to avoid danger.

Chair of Horsham Town Community Partnership (HTCP) David Searle said: "Since starting the project in 2018, over 100 scooter drivers have benefitted from our help. We urge more to contact us for details.

"Anyone considering buying a scooter will be helped by driving one of ours for an hour. It may help choose the right one. Experienced drivers often discover a safer and neater way of manoeuvring, for driving into lifts, for example."

Maureen and Nigel after a recent Safety Session

The 'stay safe' scheme is available to buggy users and usually takes place in Horsham Park.

During a one-to-one session, a Scooter Tutor will discuss with the user the correct use of the scooter and help with safety tips that include spotting and dealing with hazards.

There will be an opportunity for participants to practice safe reversing, turning, and understanding the best ways to cross roads safely.

Driving along a pavement is included to encounter 'real-life' situations and advice is also offered.

Consideration for other pavement users is strongly promoted by the scooter tutors, with the overall aim of reducing the chance of an accident.

The daughter of Maureen, a recent attendee of the sessions, said: "Mum was super happy and talked non-stop about her afternoon. I haven't seen her smile like that in a long time. She said it was fun, very useful and she was really pleased she went. A very big thank you to your team."