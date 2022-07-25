Horsham Motorcycle Group make prom dreams come true

A Horsham teen’s prom dreams came true after Horsham Motorcycle Group surprised her with a 32-bike escort.

By Megan O'Neill
Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:52 am
prom dreams come true
prom dreams come true

Millais student Gabriella Shackleton had set her mind on a motorbike as her mode of transport to her end-of-year prom.

With four days notice, her mother contacted the Horsham Motorcycle Group and member Tom May agreed to drive Gabriella to prom – and he enlisted 32 bikes and 35 riders from the group to help him escort her.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Gabriella said: “Horsham Motorcycle Group made my experience not just possible but incredible and memorable. I was so shocked when I found out the sheer number of riders from the Horsham Motorcycle Group who turned up to escort me to my prom, as I thought that it was just Tom. It is a memory I will remember for many years to come, thanks to the group.”

Prom dreams come true
Prom dreams come true