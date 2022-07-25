Horsham Motorcycle Group make prom dreams come true

With four days notice, her mother contacted the Horsham Motorcycle Group and member Tom May agreed to drive Gabriella to prom – and he enlisted 32 bikes and 35 riders from the group to help him escort her.

Gabriella said: “Horsham Motorcycle Group made my experience not just possible but incredible and memorable. I was so shocked when I found out the sheer number of riders from the Horsham Motorcycle Group who turned up to escort me to my prom, as I thought that it was just Tom. It is a memory I will remember for many years to come, thanks to the group.”