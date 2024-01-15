Horsham MP Jeremy Quin and fellow MP Dehenna Davison held a drop-in event in Westminster to raise awareness of lobular breast cancer.

The MPs, who both have constituents living with lobular breast cancer, have been jointly campaigning for improved research and funding into the illness.

Lobular breast cancer is the second most common type of breast cancer but behaves differently to ductal breast cancer. It rarely forms as a lump and is often not detected with mammograms and therefore frequently diagnosed later.

As a result of later diagnosis and the fact that there is no specific treatment plan, lobular breast cancer has longer term poorer outcomes.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin with Dr Susan Michaelis, Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and MP Dehenna Davison

A fundraiser known as the Lobular Moonshot Project aims to raise £20 million towards research to improve the lives of women diagnosed with the devastating illness.

Dr Susan Michaelis, who helped to launch the project and also has lobular breast cancer herself, was among those at the MPs’ drop-in. The MPs themselves are campaigning to help the project to secure the funding.

Prior to the drop-in, Jeremy flagged the event to the attention of the Prime Minister in Prime Minister's Questions and the newly appointed Secretary of State for Health Victoria Atkins met campaigners to discuss the project.

Jeremy said: “Following Prime Minister’s Questions Dehenna and I were able to secure a meeting with the Health Secretary where Dr Michaelis and Katie Swinbourne – another lady living with lobular breast cancer – were able to share their stories.