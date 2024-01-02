Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is to receive a knighthood for his ‘public and political service.’

He has been recommended to King Charles for the honour by prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Jerem was first elected as MP for the Horsham constituency in May 2015 and re-elected in June 2017 and again in December 2019. He is a former Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, as well as Minister for Crime, Policing and Fire for the Home Office.

He was born in Aylesbury and is married to Joanna. His father was a primary school teacher and agricultural merchant and later ordained as a Church of England vicar. Jeremy attended St Albans School before reading History at Oxford.

On leaving university he joined NatWest Securities, which later became part of Deutsche Bank, becoming managing director of his firm in 2001. In 2008-2009 he joined HM Treasury on secondment serving as their senior corporate finance adviser through the financial crisis.

From January 2016 through to his appointment to the Government in 2018, Jeremy served as a member of the Financial Inclusion Commission a cross-party body which works to improve financial inclusion and as the chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Credit Unions.

Jeremy accepted a role in the Government as a member of the Whips Office in July 2018 and was promoted to be a senior whip in November 2018.

On forming his new administration in July 2019 the prime minister recommended Jeremy to serve as ‘Comptroller of Her Majesty's Household’ –a post in the Royal Household dating back to the 14th century. The role encompassed specific duties on various royal occasions, such as the State Opening of Parliament.

In December 2019, the Prime Minister promoted Jeremy to be Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office. At the subsequent Ministerial Reshuffle in February 2020 Jeremy took on the role of Minister of State in the MOD with responsibilities across defence and with a specific role in defence procurement.

In September 2022, Jeremy was made Minister of State in the Home Office, with responsibility for Policing, Fire and Tackling Crime. When Rishi Sunak was appointed Prime Minister, Jeremy moved to become Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office. He was also on appointment sworn in as a member of His Majesty’s Privy Council.