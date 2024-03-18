Horsham MP secures Commons debate on 'fairness' over trust funds for disabled children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 31,000 disabled young people have been locked out of their own savings accounts – thought to be worth £73 million – due to lengthy bureaucratic processes.

The unfairness of the current arrangements was highlighted by Horsham constituent Andrew Turner who has been a tireless campaigner on the issue.

Sir Jeremy will urge the minister to extend the Department for Work and Pensions Appointee scheme to cover Child Trust Funds. “This is a safe and protected way already used by many families to manage benefit income for their disabled child,” said Sir Jeremy.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin

“While non-disabled youngsters are enjoying the benefits of their Child Trust Fund savings pots which they can access on their 18th birthday, many with a learning disability cannot.

"Due to Mental Capacity rules, the families of young people with learning disabilities unable to manage their money, have to apply through the court of protection to access their Child Trust Funds. This is a prohibitively lengthy, costly and complex process.”

He added: “This is a simple question of fairness. We all want young disabled people to have access to their Child Trust Funds in a way that is not only safe but simple and swift.