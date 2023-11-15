Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is being urged to back an ‘NHS rescue plan.’

Liberal Democrats are calling on the MP to support an amendment to the King’s Speech calling for a right for a patient to see their GP within a week and an NHS dentists’ rescue plan.

It comes ahead of a series of crunch votes on the King’s Speech in Parliament which start today (November 15).

The amendment would give a patient a legal right to see their GP within a week, and 24-hours if urgent. It also calls on the government to help people to find an NHS dentist.

Horsham Lib Dem spokesman John Milne said: “Everyday, people in Horsham are struggling to get a GP appointment and cannot find a dentist willing to take NHS patients.