Horsham MP urged to back 'NHS rescue plan'
Liberal Democrats are calling on the MP to support an amendment to the King’s Speech calling for a right for a patient to see their GP within a week and an NHS dentists’ rescue plan.
It comes ahead of a series of crunch votes on the King’s Speech in Parliament which start today (November 15).
The amendment would give a patient a legal right to see their GP within a week, and 24-hours if urgent. It also calls on the government to help people to find an NHS dentist.
Horsham Lib Dem spokesman John Milne said: “Everyday, people in Horsham are struggling to get a GP appointment and cannot find a dentist willing to take NHS patients.
“This is a chance for Jeremy Quin to do what’s right for Horsham residents, to back the Liberal Democrat amendment, and ensure that local health services are put front and centre of the government’s agenda.”