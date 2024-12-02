Horsham mum's 31k fitness challenge - all in a good cause

A Horsham mum has set herself a fitness challenge by running 31km – all in a good cause.

Lucy Shazell aims to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity in memory of her dad Graham who died in January 2022.

Graham, a Horsham football stalwart, lived in Broadbridge Heath and ran a marathon back in 1988 to raise funds for the same cause. “Great Ormond Street Hospital is a charity that holds a special place in my heart," said Lucy.

" It was my dad’s chosen cause when he ran the marathon, and it became even more meaningful to our family when donations were made in his memory after he passed away.

Lucy Shazell pictured with her dad Graham

“Through this fundraiser, I hope to honour his legacy and support the incredible work GOSH does for children and their families. Every donation, no matter how small, will help make a real impact.”

To donate, see https://www.gofundme.com/f/run-31km-in-december-challenge-2024?cdn-cache=0

Lucy plans to run 31km throughout this month with a mixture of Horsham Park Runs, treadmill, track and road runs. "In May, I began my fitness journey, pushing myself to grow stronger and healthier. Now, I want to take on a new challenge – not just for myself, but to make a difference,” said Lucy.