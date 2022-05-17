Horsham named as a UK hotspot for house extensions

New research shows that Horsham is among areas where the most home extensions are built in the country.

The district has one of the highest rates of planning applications for extensions outside of London.

Figures show that there is one application per 53 homes in the Horsham district, making it 38th in the top 50 locations outside of London.

Horsham is a hotspot for house extensions

The research – dubbed Great British Extension Report from online mortgage broker Mojo Mortgages – has revealed Horsham is one of three top areas in Sussex where homeowners are choosing to stay and extend their property rather than move to a bigger house.

The others are Mid Sussex – with one planning application per 49 homes in the district – and Brighton and Hove City Council receiving one application for an extension from every 41 homes in 2021.