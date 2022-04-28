JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Capitol C3440854a -photo by Derek Martin ENGSUS00120120202164815

Horsham nostalgia: Were you in the crowd when the Queen visited in 2003?

The Queen paid Horsham a special visit in October 2003, and the crowds turned out in full force to welcome Her Majesty to our town.

By Gina Stainer
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 2:30 pm

People of all ages came out to line the route and wave at our Royal visitor as her car travelled through the Carfax and onto North Street.

Accompanied by Prince Philip, the Monarch opened the refurbished Capitol theatre, and unveiled the sculpture in the newly-created Forum, our heritage sundail, before visiting Christ’s Hospital.

Here are a few of the pictures our photogaphers captured on the day - can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

Granary Way, Itchingfield, Farhalls Crescent and Hills Farm Lane in the late 1990s

Aerial views from the 1990s show Merryfield Drive, Comptons Lane and Bartholomew Way

Pictures from the 1980s show the station roundabout, Tanbridge Lower School, Scouts on parade and protest against closure of the Capitol Theatre

1.

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Capitol C3440934a -photo by Derek Martin ENGSUS00120120202163908

Photo Sales

2.

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Capitol C3440933a -photo by Derek Martin ENGSUS00120120202163857

Photo Sales

3.

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Capitol C3440931a -photo by Derek Martin ENGSUS00120120202163846

Photo Sales

4.

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Carfax C3440590a -photo by Steve Cobb ENGSUS00120120202152556

Photo Sales
QueenHer MajestyCapitol
Next Page
Page 1 of 11