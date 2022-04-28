People of all ages came out to line the route and wave at our Royal visitor as her car travelled through the Carfax and onto North Street.

Accompanied by Prince Philip, the Monarch opened the refurbished Capitol theatre, and unveiled the sculpture in the newly-created Forum, our heritage sundail, before visiting Christ’s Hospital.

Here are a few of the pictures our photogaphers captured on the day - can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Capitol

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Capitol

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Capitol

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Carfax