Horsham Park litter pick for the Great British Spring Clean

The team collected 30 bags of rubbish, some visible on grass and pathways but most of it hidden in the undergrowth.

Bottles, cans, fast food wrappings, scaffolding and a broken umbrella were all among the debris removed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair of the Friends Sally Sanderson said: “This was our third annual litter pick and we were delighted that so many volunteers took the time to help us in this vital task. We’re really grateful to them, litter picking makes such a difference to our beautiful park.

Volunteers with Sally Sanderson (second from right) after the clean up

“There’s clearly a desire to keep Horsham Park free of the rubbish that spoils users’ enjoyment and can be harmful or even fatal to our birds and other wildlife. We hope that as people start to spend more time outside over the summer months, they show their love for the park by dealing with their litter responsibly, so that we can all enjoy this wonderful space.”

Volunteer Julie Kinnison said: “I enjoyed the couple of hours spent litter picking. The great weather helped, and it was good to spend time in the park, and to get to know other Friends while we worked together. And having a bag of rubbish to show for it was very satisfying. I use the park most days and I was keen to do my bit to keep it looking lovely.”

The Friends of Horsham Park aims to protect, enhance and promote Horsham Park as a place of recreation and enjoyment for the long-term benefit of everyone.