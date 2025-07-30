Horsham Park recognised as one of best parks in Britain

It has been awarded Keep Britain Tidy’s prestigious Green Flag Award – for the sixth year in a row.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which owns the park, said: “This internationally recognised quality mark is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the council’s parks and countryside team, Horsham Denne Neighbourhood Council, the Friends of Horsham Park, [grounds maintenance company] idverde and the many volunteers who help maintain and enhance this much-loved green space.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for green spaces David Skipp said: “To receive the Green Flag Award for the sixth consecutive year is an excellent achievement and a reflection of the care and commitment shown by everyone involved in looking after Horsham Park.

“The park is a beautiful and welcoming place for our residents and visitors, offering a vital space for sport, events and recreation, and a chance to connect with nature.

“My thanks go to our officers, volunteers, and partners who continue to make Horsham Park a place we can all be proud of and somewhere where people of all ages can come together and share quality time outdoors. Everyone involved should feel extremely proud of this continued success.”

Friends of Horsham Park chairman Sally Sanderson added: “Maintaining our Green Flag award for several years running is a testament to how much we all value the park. It wouldn’t happen without the hard work of the parks and countryside team and the many volunteers who work in the park, caring for it all year round, year after year.

“A big thank you to everyone who helps to keep our park welcoming, safe and a fabulous green space to enjoy at the centre of our community.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by Keep Britain Tidy under license from the UK Government Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government and sets the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the UK and around the world.

1 . Green Flag Award Horsham Park has been named as one of the best parks in the country - for the sixth time in a row Photo: Steve Robards