That’s according to the politics-focused digital newspaper POLITICO. It says that the district – always previously considered a Tory safe seat – may be among those most aggressively fought over at the next election, due to take place by 2025.

POLITICO says it analysed YouGov figures to draw up a shortlist of 88 seats in England and Wales where the gap between the two largest parties’ vote share is narrowest – three three per cent or less. It concluded that Horsham – at 0 per cent – indicated it was likely to be a new battleground among voters.

Horsham has been a Conservative stronghold since 1880. POLITICO estimates that, as a new marginal, it could turn Lib Dem.