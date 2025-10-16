Horsham Probus club members meet Chelsea Pensioners

More than 40 members and partners of Horsham Arun Forest Probus Club met British Army veterans – Chelsea Pensioners – on a visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Club members were given an escorted tour of the historic premises – founded by King Charles II in 1682 who commissioned Sir Christopher Wren to design and build the hospital.

A Probus spokesperson said: “We all enjoyed a thoroughly entertaining and enlightening tour of this amazing military refuge for retired Army personnel, particularly since the nearly 300 men and women – yes, there are lady Chelsea Pensioners as well now – live cheek by jowl with comrades on an equal footing regardless of rank.

“It is an amazing complex of accommodation, sports facilities and many other activities to become involved in of their choosing. Plus they do 'outreach' in the community to help at schools and many other organisations.”

The Royal Hospital Chelsea is dedicated to providing care, camaraderie, and support to those who have served our nation.