Horsham PT opens unit after taking the jump post-Covid

VitFit opens new unit

When did you open your business?

VitFit has been going part time for seven years and full time since last year.

What made your decide to open this business?

I worked as a personal trainer/gym manager at Alexander House where I did my level 3 personal training apprenticeship. I then went on to do my level 5 Sports and Remedial Massage. When Covid hit, I got put on furlough and it made me realise I have to just made the jump and go full time with VitFit. Best decision I ever made. With training myself over eight years in the discipline of Muay Thai, I love that I can pass on the knowledge I have learnt so far and train clients in Muay Thai, personal training and also help with recovery with the sports massage.

What gives you the most satisfaction in this job?

One of my favourite parts of my job is seeing my clients build in confidence. Whether this is from learning a new discipline, getting stronger, getting fitter and/or losing weight. It’s so rewarding seeing clients walk bit taller and feel better about themselves.

Where do you see yourself/business in 5 years? What successes have you seen so far?

After going full time last year post-Covid with VitFit, I got the keys to my first unit last month. From years of working at my home studio, I was beyond excited and proud to open my first dedicated training unit. I hope my business will continue to grow, and you never know, maybe even in 5 years look/hope to upsize and go bigger, maybe have people working alongside me.

What is the most challenging part of your business so far?

For me the most challenging part of starting my own business was taking the jump. Going from having a dead cert income to not knowing what I may or may not earn each month. My line of business may well mean some months are a lot busier/quieter than others, so there always needs to be a push behind the scenes to keep and attract clients.