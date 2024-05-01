Horsham pupils welcome local MP as a visitor
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chief Executive of GLF Schools, Julian Drinkall, joined Headteacher Claire Williamson in giving Sir Jeremy a tour of Greenway Junior School, which became one of the 42 schools within the Multi-Academy Trust in 2022.
The meeting enabled Sir Jeremy to learn about the school and some of its challenges, and also allowed Mr Drinkall to give Sir Jeremy an insight into the Trust, which serves more than 17,000 young people from the age of two to 19.
“We strive to ensure all our children receive the best possible start in life and our teams work tirelessly to achieve this. Sir Jeremy was interested to discover more about our Trust, and how our schools collaborate to deliver this,” said Mr Drinkall.
Discussion also turned to the highly anticipated new school building, which both Sir Jeremy and Mr Drinkall are hugely excited about, and fully support development starting as soon as possible.
Greenway Junior School has more than 300 children aged from seven to 11 on its roll, and both children and staff play an active role in the local community in a variety of ways, from sport to charities. Headteacher, Claire Williamson, said they had all been excited about the visit.
“We were very proud to show our guests around, and the children were very interested in our special visitors that morning,” she said.
Sir Jeremy commented: “I have visited Greenway on many occasions, and it was good to see the team very upbeat and hear about their plans. I am keen that the planned upgrade to the fabric of the school goes ahead as soon as possible – it will be a great boost to a popular local school.”