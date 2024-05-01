Horsham pupils welcome local MP as a visitor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chief Executive of GLF Schools, Julian Drinkall, joined Headteacher Claire Williamson in giving Sir Jeremy a tour of Greenway Junior School, which became one of the 42 schools within the Multi-Academy Trust in 2022.

The meeting enabled Sir Jeremy to learn about the school and some of its challenges, and also allowed Mr Drinkall to give Sir Jeremy an insight into the Trust, which serves more than 17,000 young people from the age of two to 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We strive to ensure all our children receive the best possible start in life and our teams work tirelessly to achieve this. Sir Jeremy was interested to discover more about our Trust, and how our schools collaborate to deliver this,” said Mr Drinkall.

Pupils meet Sir Jeremy Quin

Discussion also turned to the highly anticipated new school building, which both Sir Jeremy and Mr Drinkall are hugely excited about, and fully support development starting as soon as possible.

Greenway Junior School has more than 300 children aged from seven to 11 on its roll, and both children and staff play an active role in the local community in a variety of ways, from sport to charities. Headteacher, Claire Williamson, said they had all been excited about the visit.

“We were very proud to show our guests around, and the children were very interested in our special visitors that morning,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad