Horsham recycling truck dumps materials after oil pollution

The council says that a five-litre container of used engine oil had been placed in a recycling bin, polluting the materials.

A spokesperson said: “The outcome was just under a tonne of carefully collected recycling had to be removed from the back of the truck and disposed of at a landfill facility.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thankfully incidents like this are very rare in Horsham district, but they do demonstrate how important it is for us all to sort our recycling correctly. ♻️

A recycling truck had to dump its contents after being polluted by engine oil