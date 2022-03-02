Horsham recycling truck dumps materials after oil pollution

The council says that a five-litre container of used engine oil had been placed in a recycling bin, polluting the materials.
A spokesperson said: “The outcome was just under a tonne of carefully collected recycling had to be removed from the back of the truck and disposed of at a landfill facility.
“Thankfully incidents like this are very rare in Horsham district, but they do demonstrate how important it is for us all to sort our recycling correctly. ♻️
“Used engine oil can be recycled at all Recycling Centres.”