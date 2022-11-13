The Remembrance Parade arrived at the War Memorial at 10.50am. Led by The Rev’d Canon Lisa Barnett, the service began with the hymn 'O God Our Help in Ages Past'.

This was followed by The Last Post.

Chairman of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom then read the Exhortation: 'They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old, Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn, At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them.'

The two-minutes silence, in memory of the fallen, was then held at 11am.

The chairman of Horsham District Council, Cllr Kate Rowbottom, led the wreath laying on behalf of the people of the Horsham District.

She was followed by Cllr Karen Burgess on behalf of Jeremy Quin MP, chairman of the Royal British Legion Horsham Branch Zäl Rustom and West Sussex County Council’s Cllr John Milne.

Representatives of the armed services and youth organisations then laid their wreaths, each as a mark of solemn respect.

When the last wreath was laid, the Parade Marshall called the Parade to attention and one verse of the National Anthem was sung.

A blessing and Thanksgiving Prayer marked the end of the service at the War Memorial.

A church service then followed at the Parish Church of St. Mary The Virgin in the Causeway, Horsham to which everyone was invited.

A number of Remembrance Sunday services took place throughout the Horsham District today.

