Horsham residents and veterans gather for Armistice day service
Prayers were led by the Rev’d Cannon Lisa Barnett and the Exhortation was delivered by the Chair of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom. The Last Post was sounded by Leader of Horsham District Council Cllr Martin Boffey.
There was a one-minute silence at 11am after which official wreaths were laid, led by Horsham District Council Chairman Cllr David Skipp on behalf of the people of Horsham.
At the end of the service the War Memorial was opened for public wreath laying.
On Remembrance Sunday (12 November) there will be a Remembrance Parade to the War Memorial ahead of the remembrance service which will start at 10.50am followed by a wreath laying ceremony.