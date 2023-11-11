On Armistice Day (Saturday, November 11) there was a short service for those who wished to remember the war fallen on the ‘eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month’ in Horsham’s Carfax.

Prayers were led by the Rev’d Cannon Lisa Barnett and the Exhortation was delivered by the Chair of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom. The Last Post was sounded by Leader of Horsham District Council Cllr Martin Boffey.

There was a one-minute silence at 11am after which official wreaths were laid, led by Horsham District Council Chairman Cllr David Skipp on behalf of the people of Horsham.

At the end of the service the War Memorial was opened for public wreath laying.