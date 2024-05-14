Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Horsham restaurant is facing an uncertain future after a major hotel chain announced it is to shut 126 eateries.

Premier Inn owners Whitbread say that its proposals ‘could impact’ the Station Beefeater in North Road, Horsham – but say that it is ‘subject to consultation’ and stress the restaurant is still open and ‘trading as usual.’

A spokesperson said: “We recognise that this will be unsettling for our team members and we are providing them with dedicated support. We are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of our affected team members to stay with us by either transferring into new roles, or by taking up other vacancies across the business more broadly through our existing recruitment activity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitbread first announced plans to shut the 126 Beefeater and Brewers Fayre restaurants and cut 1,500 jobs last month, despite announcing a significant rise in returns to shareholders.

The Station Beefeater in North Road, Horsham

The company says that proceeds from the sale of the restaurants “will be used to help fund our investment in building a more tailored, integrated restaurant at our affected hotels as well as the construction of new hotel rooms across the estate.”

Announcing the changes last month, Whitbreat chief executive Dominic Paul said: “Our significant freehold estate and strong balance sheet mean we are in a unique position to be able to add 3,500 new hotel rooms and meet the strong demand we are seeing from guests around the country, whilst continuing to offer a great breakfast and dinner at all of our hotels. This plan is a further positive step, delivering a better experience for our hotel guests and helping to extend our market leadership in the UK.

“I recognise that these changes will be unsettling for affected team members and we are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of those affected to stay with Whitbread by either transferring into roles this plan will create, or by taking up other vacancies across the business more broadly through our existing recruitment activity that makes c.15,000 hires each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad