Horsham school celebrates after praise from Ofsted and 'Good' rating

Staff and pupils at a Horsham school are celebrating after being praised by education regulators.

All Saints CofE Primary School in Tylden Way, Horsham, has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas following an inspection by Ofsted.

In a report just out, the inspectors say that pupils are ‘proud’ to attend the school, adding: “They learn about the school’s values of respect, compassion, creativity and hope from when they start in early years.

“These values are woven through all areas of school life and consistently demonstrated by pupils in how well they behave.

“The school promotes a culture of high expectations. Pupils have positive attitudes and achieve well in their learning. Successes are celebrated regularly. This helps pupils to take pride in their achievements and to discover more about one another’s talents and interests.

“Staff ensure that every pupil feels valued and safe. Parents and carers appreciate the strong sense of community in which every pupil is known. Many say their children thrive here.

“Pupils welcome opportunities to be role models and to demonstrate their leadership skills. Through these responsibilities they contribute to the caring ethos of their school.”

And, they add: “Pupils have a clear understanding of equality, diversity and inclusivity. They recognise that everyone is unique and that differences are to be celebrated. Staff help to bring a range of cultural perspectives to life through workshops, special days and visiting speakers.”

They also acknowledge: “Teachers know pupils well. This allows them to make appropriate teaching choices that help pupils to enjoy their learning.”

And they note that staff had “very high expectations for pupils’ conduct. Behaviour is calm and orderly throughout the school.”

They add: “Leaders have made a number of important improvements to the school’s work in a short space of time. They have ensured that the well-being of staff and the views of parents have been considered when managing these changes. As a result, staff feel very well supported and parents are extremely positive about their children’s learning experience.”

Suzannah Threlfall, chairman of the school governors, said: "The outcome of this inspection is particularly significant given the recent change in leadership at our school – our longstanding original headteacher retired in 2022 after 22 years, followed by a year of an interim head until we recruited our wonderful new headteacher Mrs Alyce Andrews who joined All Saints CE Primary School in 2023.

“Mrs Andrews has had an incredible positive impact on our school community in a very short space of time. She brings ambitious leadership, a forward thinking approach and is driving improvements throughout the school in partnership with the governing board, to ensure that ALL children flourish at our school.

"We have launched a new vision and designed and implemented a new, ambitious and diverse curriculum which reflects our school core values of respect, compassion, creativity and hope – these values are woven through all aspects of school life.”