A Horsham school has confirmed that crumbling concrete has been found in the building.
By Sarah Page
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
Greenway Academy says that it has now been established that an area of the school contains RAAC – reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete – which is prone to collapse.

But it says the school is remaining open and that all pupils are being accommodated.

A spokesperson for GLF Schools, which runs Greenway, said today: “Following survey work, Greenway Junior School has one area that has now been confirmed as containing RAAC.

Greenway Junior Academy in Horsham has confirmed that RAAC has been found in the school. Photo: Google

"The area affected covers one corridor and its adjacent toilets. This area has been closed since Thursday last week.

“GLF Schools is liaising with the Department for Education to confirm the remedial works necessary.

"The headteacher continues to be in contact with parents to confirm the adaptations to where classes are located, but all children are being accommodated elsewhere in school.

“Further information will be provided to parents as longer term plans are clarified with the Department for Education.”

Greenway Academy was closed at the start of the new term following concerns that RAAC could be present but it reopened yesterday (Wednesday).

The Department for Education had already identified Greenway as being in need of improvements as part of its schools rebuilding programme.

