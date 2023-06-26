Twelve-year-old Sophie Cartner from Itchingfield is to have her long locks completely shaved so that she can donate her hair and raise money at the same time for the charity the Little Princess Trust.
Sophie, a pupil at Farlington School, said: "The reason why I am doing this is because I want to help the people who have Alopecia or who are going through chemotherapy.
"I want to experience what it is like to have no hair and to understand what is must be like to lose our hair. Donating my hair will help people because The Princess Trust will turn it into wigs.
“I'm also going to give the money that I have raised to the same charity.”
Sophie’s dad James said that it was completely Sophie’s idea and that he and Sophie’s mum Jemma “were completely shocked” when she first told them what she wanted to do. “It’s something she is deeply passionate about,” he said.
But, he said, Sophie’s twin sister Amelie was “aghast that she wants to shave her head – while her three older brothers are all completely amazed by her desire to do this and are fully supportive.”
Animal-loving Sophie – who has two guinea pigs and a black labrador – will brave the shave on July 4. Meanwhile, she is hoping to raise as much money as possible.
See: Just Giving: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jemma-cartner-1681407712226