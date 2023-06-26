NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Horsham schoolgirl gets set to brave the shave to help children suffering hair loss

A caring Horsham schoolgirl is to brave the shave and have all her cut off to help other children suffering hair loss.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 17:37 BST

Twelve-year-old Sophie Cartner from Itchingfield is to have her long locks completely shaved so that she can donate her hair and raise money at the same time for the charity the Little Princess Trust.

Sophie, a pupil at Farlington School, said: "The reason why I am doing this is because I want to help the people who have Alopecia or who are going through chemotherapy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I want to experience what it is like to have no hair and to understand what is must be like to lose our hair. Donating my hair will help people because The Princess Trust will turn it into wigs.

Most Popular
Sophie Cartner, 12, is to have all her hair shaved off to help children suffering hair loss. Photo: contributedSophie Cartner, 12, is to have all her hair shaved off to help children suffering hair loss. Photo: contributed
Sophie Cartner, 12, is to have all her hair shaved off to help children suffering hair loss. Photo: contributed

“I'm also going to give the money that I have raised to the same charity.”

Sophie’s dad James said that it was completely Sophie’s idea and that he and Sophie’s mum Jemma “were completely shocked” when she first told them what she wanted to do. “It’s something she is deeply passionate about,” he said.

But, he said, Sophie’s twin sister Amelie was “aghast that she wants to shave her head – while her three older brothers are all completely amazed by her desire to do this and are fully supportive.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Animal-loving Sophie – who has two guinea pigs and a black labrador – will brave the shave on July 4. Meanwhile, she is hoping to raise as much money as possible.

See: Just Giving: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jemma-cartner-1681407712226

Related topics:Little Princess TrustAlopecia