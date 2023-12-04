Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thirteen-year-old Laila Cronin is among pupils at Steyning Grammar School chosen to take part in an expedition to work in Zambia.

"Altogether the trip is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Laila. “It’s up to me to raise the funds for the trip myself.”

And she’s already started by taking on babysitting, car washing and selling old clothes – among other fundraising tasks.

Horsham schoolgirl Laila Cronin, left, pictured with one of her sisters and her dad. Laila is raising funds for a 'once-in-a-lifetime experience'.

She has also set up a GoFundMe page in the hope of raising more towards meeting the cost of the £2,750 two-week expedition. To donate, see https://gofund.me/43fa02b8

The main aim of the trip is to work at a village in Lusaka helping to build huts. "The trip gives me the opportunity to help out the local people as well as experience their culture,” said Laila.

"One of the projects I’d be doing out there involves building a school and teaching the local children. On top of this I’d be a part of mapping out hikes and camping areas, seeing Victoria Falls and living like the locals do.

“Overall this trip would not only benefit myself but the children and people of the local village we’d be staying with.”

Laila, who lives in Horsham with her dad and in Storrington with her mum, said the expedition was so popular among students at her school that they had to apply to take part and give reasons why they should be selected, along with what fundraising methods they would be using.

"I was inspired to apply because I love getting to learn about different countries’ cultures and way of life,” she said. “As well as that, getting to help people and help to build a better future for them is such an amazing opportunity. I felt very fortunate to be selected and am so excited for next year."

Laila, who loves music and plays bass and acoustic guitar, went with her dad to South Africa over the summer holidays which was, she says, “an eye opening experience on how different life can be for other people and how fortunate I am to live the life I do.”