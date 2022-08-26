Horsham Scout volunteers selected to represent the UK at the World Scout Jamboree

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oly Sayers, from Rudgwick, Nathan Pulser, from Horsham, and Stuart Cutler, from Mannings Heath, are three of 950 adult volunteers that have been selected to play a key role in delivering skills for life at the Scout Jamboree to be held in South Korea in 2023.

The Jamboree will see 50,000 young people come together for a skills, cultural and adventure festival.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the summer of 2023. Oly, Nathan and Stuart will be part of a multinational team of adults who are volunteering to spend their summer holiday helping young people have an adventure of a lifetime, whilst thinking about global issues in a new light.

Left to right: Nathan Pulser, Stuart Cutler and Oly Sayers

Between now and July 2023, Oly, Nathan and Stuart will be supporting their local unit of young people that are attending the World Scout Jamboree, as well as helping Scouts “draw their dream”. This will include spending time on personal development and using their journey to Korea to inspire others in the local area.

Nathan said: “South Korea has such an amazing culture and history and I can’t wait to explore it. I’m good at practical problem solving and that’s a useful skill at a World Scout Jamboree. I want to make new international friendships that will last for life.”

Oly said: “In 2011 I attended the World Scout Jamboree in Sweden and it was life changing. Now’s my change to give back, by volunteering at the World Scout jamboree in South Korea. I hope to learn some Korean, make new friends and pick up some skills for life.”

Stuart said: “I’m so excited to be a part of the International Volunteer Team for the Jamboree in South Korea. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m excited to be able to pass on the skills that I have learnt as a leader to participants from all around the world.”