Horsham sends condolences to the royal family

In a statement today, the council said: “The council joins the nation in expressing its deep sadness at this time, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by Her Majesty The Queen.

"The chairman of the council will be sending an official letter of condolence to the Royal family at this difficult time.

“As a mark of respect, flags will be flown at half-mast from the Carfax and Park House building.

Books of condolences are being opened at Horsham District Council offices at Parkside, The Capitol and Horsham Museum

“Books of condolence will be opened at our public sites to enable residents and visitors to express their sympathy, these will include the council offices at Parkside (open weekdays 9am - 5pm), The Capitol (open Mondays to Saturdays 1.30pm – 8pm, Sundays 1.30pm to 5pm), Horsham Museum (open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am – 4pm).