Horsham sends condolences to the royal family
A special letter of condolence is to be sent by Horsham District Council to the royal family following the death of the Queen yesterday.
In a statement today, the council said: “The council joins the nation in expressing its deep sadness at this time, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by Her Majesty The Queen.
"The chairman of the council will be sending an official letter of condolence to the Royal family at this difficult time.
“As a mark of respect, flags will be flown at half-mast from the Carfax and Park House building.
Most Popular
“Books of condolence will be opened at our public sites to enable residents and visitors to express their sympathy, these will include the council offices at Parkside (open weekdays 9am - 5pm), The Capitol (open Mondays to Saturdays 1.30pm – 8pm, Sundays 1.30pm to 5pm), Horsham Museum (open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am – 4pm).
“The chairman of the council and council officers will join with the nation in observing a two minute silence across all the council’s offices at 11am on the day of the funeral.”