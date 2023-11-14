BREAKING

Horsham shines a light on The Hornets for tonight's FA match

Horsham’s Capitol building has been lit up in yellow and green in support of Horsham Football Club.
By Sarah Page
Published 14th Nov 2023, 13:27 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 13:33 GMT
Horsham District Council says it is supporting the club and wishing the team “the very best of luck for tonight’s game with Barnsley.”

The Emirates FA Cup first round replay against Barnsley will be broadcast live on ITV4 and ITVX.

The broadcast will mark the first time the Hornets have ever been shown live on terrestrial TV. Kick off is at 7.30pm tonight (Tuesday November 14).

