The team will be joining staff from other Brunning and Price pubs to fundraise for The Burnt Chef Project, a charity that challenges mental health in the hospitality industry.

Nathan Jervis and Ally Craig from The Black Jug will be part of a team of 50 who have signed up to try to summit Snowdon three times in one day, on October 4.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route will tackle the 1,085 metre summit three times, starting at 3am. The team hope to return on the last leg around 15 to 18 hours later, after 24 miles of ups and downs.

Horsham village pub staff to climb Snowdon three times in one day

Ally, manager at the Black Jug, said: “We are lucky that so many of our pubs are set in beautiful countryside locations, so we have some keen walkers amongst our crew, but this is a little more than our usual ‘pub walks’. It’s a way for our teams to have fun (we admit we might be stretching the definition a little) and get to know each other better, and as it’s a cause close to all our hearts after what has been a difficult time for most, this year we have added the extra angle of raising money and awareness for The Burnt Chef Project.

“Whilst we love our industry we absolutely acknowledge that working in hospitality can sometimes be tough. The health and happiness of our crew members has always been paramount to us and we have been working with The Burnt Chef Project in order to make sure that our teams are always able to discuss the state of their mental health and gain support from their peers and sometimes, we can help them to seek specialised support from outside of our business if they need it. It's important that although mental health can't be seen it is regularly discussed and policies reviewed. It’s a topic that we openly discuss within B&P and welcome the help and advice from the team at The Burnt Chef Project. The money we raise will contribute towards training courses and support with mental health issues.”