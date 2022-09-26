Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham Waitrose and John Lewis staff volunteer at charity shop

We have had a wonderful day with Horsham Matters - Love It Again. We at Waitrose and John Lewis Horsham have a long standing relationship with the charity through the foodbank and Fareshare schemes. It was a pleasure for our team to volunteer at their shop on Friday.

By Joshua Powling
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:01 am
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:04 am

We held a bake sale and helped out around the shop. One of our partners Kate has signed up to do the Horsham Matters Firewalk in October!

It was a wonderful experience and many thanks to Tracy Patterson the shop manager and Paula Daly the fundraising manager for being amazing hosts.

It was a lovely way to connect with our local community, which means so much to Waitrose & Partners and John Lewis & Partners Horsham.

The volunteer team from Waitrose with Love It Again shop manager Tracy Patterson and Katheryn the assistant in the shop

The charity’s first ever Firewalk will be held on Friday October 21 at Horsham Rugby Club. Full training is included and registration includes a hot meal and drink plus a goodie bag, with a sponsorship target of £150. Visit www.horsham-matters.org.uk

Kate West from Waitrose with Paula Daly - firewall volunteers
