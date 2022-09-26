Horsham Waitrose and John Lewis staff volunteer at charity shop

We held a bake sale and helped out around the shop. One of our partners Kate has signed up to do the Horsham Matters Firewalk in October!

It was a wonderful experience and many thanks to Tracy Patterson the shop manager and Paula Daly the fundraising manager for being amazing hosts.

It was a lovely way to connect with our local community, which means so much to Waitrose & Partners and John Lewis & Partners Horsham.

The volunteer team from Waitrose with Love It Again shop manager Tracy Patterson and Katheryn the assistant in the shop

The charity’s first ever Firewalk will be held on Friday October 21 at Horsham Rugby Club. Full training is included and registration includes a hot meal and drink plus a goodie bag, with a sponsorship target of £150. Visit www.horsham-matters.org.uk