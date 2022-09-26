Horsham Waitrose and John Lewis staff volunteer at charity shop
We have had a wonderful day with Horsham Matters - Love It Again. We at Waitrose and John Lewis Horsham have a long standing relationship with the charity through the foodbank and Fareshare schemes. It was a pleasure for our team to volunteer at their shop on Friday.
We held a bake sale and helped out around the shop. One of our partners Kate has signed up to do the Horsham Matters Firewalk in October!
It was a wonderful experience and many thanks to Tracy Patterson the shop manager and Paula Daly the fundraising manager for being amazing hosts.
It was a lovely way to connect with our local community, which means so much to Waitrose & Partners and John Lewis & Partners Horsham.
The charity’s first ever Firewalk will be held on Friday October 21 at Horsham Rugby Club. Full training is included and registration includes a hot meal and drink plus a goodie bag, with a sponsorship target of £150. Visit www.horsham-matters.org.uk