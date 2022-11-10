Horsham WI branches knit Remembrance post box toppers
Horsham Normandy WI, with help from other Horsham WIs have created seven post box toppers for Remembrance this year. They have included purple poppies, which remember the animals killed in war and white poppies which remember everyone killed in all wars including current ones.
Whilst the knitted head on the one in the Carfax represents all military personnel, Pam Tedder Secretary Horsham Normandy WI said: “I was thinking about my late father in law, who aged 19years and 2 months took part in the D Day landings as his first military operation. I was thinking about how scared he must have been.”
Horsham area WIs have also created over 300 knitted and crocheted poppies which have been sold by the Royal British Legion this year.