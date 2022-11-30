Cinderella is the big show at Horsham’s Capitol as the venue launches into its Christmas season, with panto running from December 8-31.

Arthur Bostrum

Spokeswoman Tracey Grubb said: “It’s a traditional pantomime boasting a brand-new set, spectacular sequences and a few new twists, directed by Julie Atherton. Siobhan Athwal stars as Cinderella with Jonathan Carlton as Prince Charming, Emma Lindars as Fairy Godmother, Antony Reed and Dan Smith as Flo and Tina, the Ugly Sisters, James Camp as Dandini and Niall Sheehy as Buttons.

“From the Producers of David Walliams’ Mr Stink, Santa’s Elves and the Shoemaker is the perfect show for little ones age two and up from December 16-29. There’s sizzling songs, dazzling dance, silly slapstick and lots of joining in plus every child in the audience receives a special gift to take home.

'Allo 'Allo star Arthur Bostrum has been confirmed for the show: “Arthur Bostrum, best known for playing Crabtree in the classic TV comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, will join Madison Sproston as Bip the Elf, Blair Annison-Chisholm as Bop the Elf and Santa in the cast of this year’s Capitol Studio show.

“With only three days left before Christmas, Mr Klopp, the penniless shoemaker, has only enough leather left to make one pair of shoes. He sets the leather aside to be completed the next morning. That night two cheeky elves, Bip and Bop, appear thinking they’ve arrived at Santa’s grotto. They make the leather into a splendid pair of shoes.

“The next morning, Mr Klopp awakens to discover the shoes. He sells the shoes at huge profit, gives away most of the money and uses the remainder to buy twice as much leather which he plans to make into two pairs of shoes. That night, Bip and Bop, return and once more find the leather and begin to create.

“The third night Mr Klopp stays awake to see what’s happening to the material but when Bip and Bop return, they are scared off by Mr Klopp, who fears he will be poor again. However, everything changes when a magical man in a red and white coat arrives to reveal it was he to whom Mr Klopp was selling the shoes.

“With some Christmas Magic, Santa saves the workshop and treats his hard-working elves to some new cloths and he rewards the boys and girls for their help, with an exciting early Christmas present.

“This show features original songs and energetic choreography, audience participation and gifts for all of the Children. The show features original songs by Richard Lamming. From the Producers of David Walliams Mr Stink, this is a festive treat, not to be missed.”

“Also coming up, a fter a sold-out show in 2021, West End stars Oliver Tompsett and Louise Dearman are returning for another exclusive night of their favourite songs, tales and laughter in Christmas at The Capitol on Sunday, December 4.

“There’s also a great selection of films showing during December including Matilda, Strange World, She Said, Violent Night, The Silent Twins, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and the much anticipated epic science fiction film Avatar: The Way of Water.

" Tickets start at £5 for childrens tickets and savings can be made with family tickets from £20.”

