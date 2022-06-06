Horsham's Swan Walk shopping centre wins four awards

The centre has won four 2022 International Community ‘Social Responsibility Excellence’ Awards operated by The Green Organisation.

Swan Walk manager Gill Buchanan said: “As a centre team who really do care about our community and our environment, we are all thrilled to have received four awards this year.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Silver Award was awarded for a bird box project which saw birdboxes made by Horsham’s Butterfly Project installed across the centre’s roof.

Swan Walk shopping centre manager Gill Buchanan with operations manager Dave Edwards at The Waldorf

A Bronze Community Commitment Award was awarded for the 2021 Givemass Tree campaign at Christmas which raised nearly £2,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice thanks to the generosity of Swan Walk customers.

The centre’s new water harvesting, that in the first year has provided six per cent of the water used in customer toilets, won both a Silver and Bronze Award.