A modern dance troupe in Horsham is reflecting on a sport grant for new mirrors, to help themprepare for their summer show.

Upbeat Dance Company was awarded a £250 Team Sport Award by local power firm, UK Power Networks, towards portable mirrors for their training studio at Roffey Millennium Hall.

Francesca Setford, an electricity cable jointing instructor at UK Power Networks, is a dance teacher and choreographer at Upbeat Dance Company in her spare time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It means a lot to us to receive this support. We spend a lot on the costumes and theatre for the shows and we have been trying to fundraise. The hall doesn’t have mirrors, so this help is gratefully received. The students will be delighted and the mirrors will help dancers to improve their skills.

Upbeat Dance Company has a grant from UK Power Networks for new dance studio mirrors to help them prepare for their summer show at Horsham’s Capitol theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an amateur dance company, we rely on fees and a large purchase like this is difficult.”

Upbeat Dance Company meets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays for hip hop, street dance, musical theatre and contemporary dance, catering for toddlers to adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is staging its next annual production at The Capitol, Horsham on the 27 and 28 May.

“It’s like a dance family - the students are good friends and it’s a good place for them to meet up. We stage annual shows at the Capitol theatre in Horsham. It’s extremely rewarding. We’ve seen them grow up over the last six years and their dance skills have really improved in that time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber Thompson, the principal at Upbeat Dance Company, said: “Myself and my dance company are incredibly grateful to receive a grant from UK Power Networks, which will help towards funding mirrors for our new venue! This is a wonderful gesture, making a huge difference for a small business like mine. Thank you for your support.”

The Team Sport Award scheme encourages UK Power Networks staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and developing sporting opportunities. Hundreds of community and sports groups have benefited from grants since the scheme was set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad