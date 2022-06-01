Horsham's William Pirie statue gets a Queen's Jubilee carriage

The statue of Mr Pirie and his donkey and cart – created by sculptor Lorne McKean – has stood proudly at the heart of Piries Place since 1993.

And this week children from art-K in Piries Place turned the cart into a carriage fit for kings and queens after creating the jubilee carriage at their weekly art classes.

Art teachers Laura Etherington and Toby Britton-Watts designed the Jubilee-themed activity to allow children of all ages and abilities to show their creative flair.

Mr Pirie's new Jubilee carriage created by children from art-K Horsham

The project started when Horsham councillor Ruth Fletcher suggested a replacement bronze plaque that had been lost from William Pirie’s statue during redevelopment works in Piries Place.

Plans were made to reinstate the plaque at the end of June, along with a step to replace one which was damaged.

As the statue is so well-loved by locals, officials decided William Pirie and his donkey had to be among the star’s of the town’s Jubilee celebrations.

Malcolm Willis of the Horsham Society was able to supply historical details to ensure that the wording on the new plaque matched the original, and those words describe why William Pirie is so highly regarded in Horsham:

Youngsters have been enjoying climbing into Mr Pirie's new-look carriage

He was headmaster of Collyer’s College from 1822-1868, during which time he became a familiar figure travelling around Horsham with his donkey and cart.

He bought property in Horsham and built 15 cottages on this site naming it Pirie’s Place, from which the development takes its name.

Horsham councillor Christian Mitchel said: "The children have done Mr Pirie and his donkey proud.”

Councillor Ruth Fletcher added: "It is wonderful to see that Lorne McKean's sculpture is continuing to inspire generations of Horsham's children.

Exploring Mr Pirie's Jubilee carriage

"Thank you to the Pirie’s Place team for arranging the new plaque for this much-loved statue. I look forward to it being installed later this month, returning Mr Pirie to his former glory.”